Mumbai Youth Arrested with MD Drugs Worth ₹60 Lakh Imported via Darknet

Mumbai police's Crime Branch has arrested a youth for allegedly importing MD drugs via the darknet. The accused, identified as Rishikesh Rumde, was found in possession of MD drugs worth approximately ₹60 lakh. Action has been taken against him under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and he is currently in police custody. Investigations have revealed that the accused had previously imported drugs multiple times using the darknet.

Rishikesh, a resident of the Khar area in Mumbai, was under police radar following a tip-off that he was selling drugs imported from abroad. Acting on this information, Senior Police Inspector Daya Nayak and his team detained him for questioning from the Khar locality. He was apprehended near Rajendra Sinha Chowk while attempting to sell drugs. Upon searching him, the police recovered 309 grams of MD drugs valued at approximately ₹60 lakh.

The accused and the seized drugs were taken to the Crime Branch office, where, during interrogation, he confessed to importing MD drugs via the darknet. He also admitted to having imported drugs 15-20 times earlier. He used various apps to purchase drugs from international sources and sold them in Mumbai.

To evade arrest, Rishikesh had the drug parcels delivered to the homes of his relatives and friends in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana instead of his own address. He then persuaded them to forward the parcels to him in Mumbai.

The Khar Police have registered a case against him under the NDPS Act. Rishikesh is currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to uncover the extent of his drug network.