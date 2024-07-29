Mumbai: Youth Murdered in Front of Police After Filing Complaint in Dharavi; Two Arrested

A case of a youth being murdered in front of the police has come to light. Immediately after the incident, two attackers were arrested by the police and, after being presented in court, were sent to police custody. The young man who was killed had gone to break up a fight between two people. Because of this, he was beaten, and when he went to the police station to file a complaint, the accused became angry. As soon as they saw him in the area, they attacked him with a knife.

According to information from the Dharavi police, the deceased is identified as Arvind Vaishya. It is reported that he was also a member of a Hindustan organization. After filing a complaint with the police, he was walking in the Rajiv Nagar area when two youths approached and stabbed him in the chest with a knife. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

In this case, based on a complaint by Arvind Vaishya's brother, Shilendra Kumar Vaishya, the Dharavi police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 103(2), 351(2), and 3(5) of the BNS Act and arrested two suspects. The arrested individuals are named Niyaz Sheikh alias Allu and Arif.

The entire incident came to light when Siddhesh Gore was arguing with Niyaz Sheikh and his father about crossing the road near a factory in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar on Sunday evening. Arvind intervened to break up the fight. This upset the people present, and they beat Arvind. Arvind then went to the police station with his friend Siddhesh. As they were returning on a motorcycle after filing the complaint, the accused learned that both had gone to the police station and lay in wait.

According to the brother's complaint, when Arvind was returning from the police station with Siddhesh, the accused Allu and Arif were lying in wait. As soon as the two came into view, Allu stabbed Arvind in the chest with a knife. A police team was also present; during the incident, Allu tried to flee, but a policeman apprehended him. Arif attempted to escape, but Arvind's brother chased and caught him. Both were handed over to the police.