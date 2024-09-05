Mumbaicha Raja 2024 First Look: Ganeshgalli Ganpati Idol Revealed See Photos and Video

Starting September 7, Mumbai will become a vibrant Ganpati hub. The Mumbai Cha Raja is a renowned Ganeshotsav celebration among the city's famous mandals. This year's Ganesh Chaturthi runs from September 7 to September 17. Ganesh Mandal's are revealing the first look of idol. After lalbaugh, Ganesh galli aka Mumbaicha raja also revealed the idol look.

Mumbaicha Raja is commonly referred to as Ganesh Galli cha Raja. Established in 1928, it is one of the oldest pandals to celebrate the festival. It is believed to be the mandal that first popularized the tradition of showcasing large and magnificent idols of Lord Ganesha during the festivities. The idol itself stands at an impressive height of nearly 22 feet!

About Ganeshgalli

The Ganesh Galli pandal, established in 1928, is known for its elaborate decorations and artistic themes that often draw inspiration from famous temples and historical monuments across India. It is situated near the more famous Lalbaugcha Raja, making it a popular destination for festivalgoers looking to experience the grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi without the overwhelming crowds.