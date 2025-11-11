MumbaiOne App Services to Be Temporarily Suspended for System Upgrade on November 12 — Check Timings Here

The MumbaiOne App has informed users that its services will remain temporarily unavailable on November 12 due to scheduled maintenance work. According to the official update issued on November 11, the maintenance will take place shortly after midnight and is expected to last for approximately one and a half hours. The app will be offline between 1:00 am and 2:30 am. MumbaiOne requested commuters to plan their travel accordingly and emphasized that the temporary shutdown is aimed at improving user experience. The notification clearly mentioned that the downtime is part of system upgrades and performance enhancement measures.

Unified QR Ticket System for Public Transport

The MumbaiOne App provides users with the convenience of booking tickets across 11 major transport services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Through a single QR-based digital ticket, commuters can travel seamlessly on Mumbai Suburban Railways, Mumbai Metro (Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7), Mumbai Monorail, and Navi Mumbai Metro. The app also supports bus services operated by BEST, TMT (Thane), MBMT (Mira-Bhayander), KDMT (Kalyan-Dombivli), and NMMT (Navi Mumbai). This integrated system aims to simplify city travel by reducing the need for multiple tickets and payment platforms.

Additional Features of MumbaiOne App

Apart from ticket booking, the MumbaiOne App offers several commuter-friendly features. It lists nearby attractions such as historical landmarks, gardens, malls, eateries, fuel stations, and grocery outlets, helping residents and tourists explore the city more conveniently. Within the first 72 hours of its launch, the app witnessed over 1.25 lakh downloads, reflecting its growing popularity. It also provides map-based navigation, real-time information on nearby stations, and an SOS button for safety during travel. These features are designed to create a smoother, safer, and more user-focused travel experience across Mumbai and its surrounding regions.

Cashback Offer for Digital Payments

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has also announced a promotional benefit for MumbaiOne App users. Commuters who purchase their travel tickets using the app and make payments via BHIM UPI are eligible to receive 20% instant cashback. This offer aims to encourage more people to adopt digital ticketing and reduce dependence on paper tickets and physical counters. By offering financial incentives alongside technology-driven services, the MMRDA seeks to make public transport more efficient, accessible, and attractive for daily passengers across Mumbai’s vast transit network.