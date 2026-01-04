Mumbai’s Air Pollution Hits Children Hard: Officials Advise Staying Indoors Amid Cold Wave

Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are witnessing a sharp rise in air pollution levels, significantly impacting visibility and public health. Dense dust particles have turned the sky hazy, prompting meteorological officials to warn that hazardous air conditions could persist for the next 24 hours. Citizens, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues, are advised to limit outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, cold winds from northern India have led to a noticeable drop in temperatures across the state. Jalgaon recorded the lowest temperature at 9.1°C, followed by Dhule and Jeur. Although a gradual increase in minimum temperatures is expected, cold wave-like conditions may continue over the next two to three days, accompanied by cloudy skies and occasional drizzle during mornings and nights in several areas.

Weather patterns vary regionally: Konkan, including Mumbai, is expected to remain mostly clear with occasional light drizzle. Pune and western Maharashtra are seeing relief from extreme cold, but morning fog persists. Marathwada and Vidarbha will experience partly cloudy skies with moderate temperatures, while north Maharashtra may see cloud cover and light drizzle. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as rapid weather fluctuations could affect health.