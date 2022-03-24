Mumbai's air quality at 124, pollution level 'moderate'

Pollution in Mumbai city and suburbs is on the rise, according to the Global Air Quality 2021 report. In 2020, Mumbai was ranked 141st in terms of pollution. In 2021, Mumbai ranked 124th. Environmentalists believe that if we want to get rid of this pollution or reduce it, only clean Mumbai, Mumbai Climate Action Plan can save Mumbai. In 2021, the level of air pollution in the country has increased significantly. The levels of harmful and micro-pollutants continue to rise, 10 times more than the World Health Organization's air quality guidelines. Most cities except Chennai are plagued by pollution. The level of air pollution in Mumbai is almost 3 times that of the World Health Organization. According to the report, PM 2.5 (pollutant particulate matter) has increased in Mumbai last winter. It has increased from November to February. During these four months, PM 2.5 ranges from 63.5 to 98.5 micrograms per cubic meter.

PM 2.5-- airborne particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter -- is considered extremely hazardous.This can lead to more serious asthma, stroke, heart and lung diseases. PM 2.5 kills millions of people every year. The report shows that Mumbai is becoming more polluted. Mumbai has again reached the dangerous level of 2018. Given the current situation, the state government should immediately implement the measures suggested in the Mumbai Clean Air and Mumbai Climate Action Plan regarding air pollution. - Bhagwan Keshabhat, Founder, Atmosphere Foundation