Mumbai’s CSMIA Becomes First Indian Airport to Achieve ACI Level 5 Accreditation for Customer Experience

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has made history by becoming the first airport in India to achieve Level 5 accreditation under the Airport Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme.

In November 2024, CSMIA continued its growth momentum, handling 4.77 million passengers and witnessing a significant rise in cargo operations. Among the total passenger count, 3.4 million were domestic travelers, while 1.37 million were international visitors.

Mumbai International Airport recorded a total of 27,200 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), including 9,696 domestic movements in November 2024, which encompassed cargo flights, and 7,504 international movements, also factoring in cargo operations.

CSMIA reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining its leadership in the global aviation sector. By focusing on exceptional service delivery and improving connectivity, the airport continues to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.