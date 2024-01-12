South Mumbai to Get a Tunnel Bypass: Faster Commutes and Reduced Congestion

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced plans to build a two-lane tunnel that will bypass the congested southern section of the Eastern Expressway, significantly reducing travel time and traffic woes for Mumbai commuters.

Easing the Rush Hour Squeeze:

The Eastern Expressway currently connects South Mumbai to Ghatkopar via a 16.8 km stretch, with an interchange at Wadala. However, heavy traffic converging from Mumbai Port and Dmello Road creates bottlenecks during peak hours. To address this, the tunnel project aims to:

Reduce crowding: The tunnel will divert traffic from crowded junctions like Crawford, GPO, and CSMT, easing congestion and improving the flow of vehicles.

Connect key arteries: The underground link will seamlessly connect the upcoming coastal road on the west coast with Atul Setu on the east coast via the Eastern Expressway, offering a swift alternative to navigating congested areas like Marine Drive and Malabar Hill.

Signal-free travel: The MMRDA envisions a seamless, signal-free commute from South Mumbai to the mainland, saving commuters valuable time.

Technical Prowess Meets Infrastructure Needs:

The tunnel, a technical feat in itself, will be:

Deep and strategic: Built 40 meters below ground to avoid impacting existing infrastructure like railway lines and metro tunnels.

Entry and exit points: The entrance ramp will link Mumbai Port land with the freeway, while the exit will be near Wankhede Stadium.

Spacious and adaptable: Each tunnel lane will be approximately 11 meters wide, accommodating two lanes for regular traffic and one for emergency use.

Project Details and Timeline:

Length: 9.2 km total, with a tunnel length of approximately 6.52 km.

Estimated time for completion: Four and a half years.

Contractor: L&T, awarded the contract for ₹7,765 crore.

Start date: Project work is expected to commence within a few weeks.

Impact and Expectations:

The tunnel project promises to significantly improve traffic flow, reduce travel time by 15-20 minutes, and contribute to reducing noise and air pollution. While the construction itself will require careful planning and execution due to its proximity to crucial infrastructure, the long-term benefits for commuter ease and urban efficiency are substantial.