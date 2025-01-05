Mumbai’s Iconic Double-Decker Train Retires After Two Decades Of Service

Western Railway bid farewell to its last non-AC double-decker train in Mumbai after more than 20 years of service. The train's operations were officially discontinued on January 4, 2025, marking the end of an era for double-decker coach trains in Indian Railways. As per Western Railway, the train completed its final journey as scheduled on January 4. Starting January 5, it will be replaced by a traditional ICF rake comprising 22 coaches, already in use elsewhere. This transition aims to enhance passenger convenience while maintaining the essence of the service once offered by the double-decker train.

On its final run, the train departed from Mumbai Central Station with its iconic double-decker coaches. Railway employees and officials gathered to bid a ceremonial farewell to the train, which had been a unique feature of Mumbai's suburban train services. The new ICF rake, set to replace the double-decker train, will include upper berths in addition to seating space, offering a total seating capacity of 160 passengers. Unlike the double-decker coach, which could accommodate 136 seated passengers and around 250 to 260 individuals when including standing space, the ICF general coach will provide seating for 100 passengers, with an additional 60 seats available through upper berths.

To address potential space constraints, Western Railway plans to increase the number of coaches from 18 to 22. This adjustment will ensure sufficient capacity for both seated and standing passengers, maintaining the service's reliability for commuters. The retirement of Mumbai’s last non-AC double-decker train represents a significant shift in Indian Railways, as it moves toward modernizing its fleet while retaining its commitment to passenger comfort and efficiency.