Mumbai's Water Supply Gets a Boost with BMC's Successful 2400mm Tansa Pipeline Installation

Mumbai: In order to strengthen Mumbai's water supply system, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) successfully commissioned a new 2400-millimeter diameter Tansa water pipeline. The work, which commenced early on February 5, 2025, and continued for 30 hours, was completed with the tireless efforts of 44 engineers and 200 workers.

The new pipeline, stretching between the Pawai Anchor Block and Maroshi Water Tunnel, was activated following rigorous maintenance work, ensuring that the city's water supply will now be delivered with better pressure and without leaks. After the pipeline is charged, the water supply to areas in the Bhandup, Kurla, Andheri East, Bandra East, Dadar East and Dadar West will be restored gradually, starting from 7 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

The successful commissioning of the new pipeline involved partial disconnection of two existing 1800-millimeter diameter pipelines, Tansa East and West. The maintenance work carried out across key areas like Pawai Lake, Bhandup, Maroshi, Vandre, and Dharavi, included sealing leaks, repairing valves, cleaning reservoirs, and relocating tap points, all aimed at improving the overall efficiency of the water distribution system.

Under the leadership of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Mr. Bhushan Gagarani, Additional Municipal Commissioner Mr. Abhijit Bangar, and Water Engineer Mr. Purushottam Malvade, the BMC team worked relentlessly to complete the work on schedule, ensuring uninterrupted water supply for the citizens.

With the completion of this major infrastructure project, Mumbai's water supply system is now set to be more reliable and efficient, benefiting thousands of residents across multiple zones.