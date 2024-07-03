Mumbai's Water Woes Reach State Assembly, Speaker Calls For Meeting On Friday

Complaints about low-pressure and inadequate water supply in Mumbai have been increasing, leaving residents frustrated. In response, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has called for an urgent meeting in his chamber on Friday.

During today's Assembly session, MLA Ashish Shelar highlighted water supply issues in his Bandra West constituency, specifically in areas like Khar Danda, Gazdar Bandh, and Bandra. "The ruling Shiv Sena group in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation promised 24-hour water supply, but residents are not even receiving water for two hours a day," Shelar stated. He added that the pilot project for 24-hour water supply in Bandra West has been a complete failure, with residents now receiving less than an hour of water daily. This has caused significant discontent among the residents. Shelar's concerns were supported by other MLAs from Mumbai, who also voiced their grievances.

Taking serious note of the situation, Speaker Rahul Narvekar directed the Mumbai Municipal Corporation water engineers to provide detailed information on the city's water supply through the relevant ministers. Consequently, due to the mounting pressure from Mumbai's MLAs, Narwekar announced a meeting to be held on Friday in his ch