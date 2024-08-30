Narendra Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister Launch Vadhvan Port Project In Palghar Today

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Vadhavan Port in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district on Aug 30. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Thurs reviewed the preparations at Vadhavan, ahead of the PM’s visit.

The Cabinet in June approved the development of a major greenfield port at Vadhavan. The port will be developed in two phases and will have a cumulative capacity to handle 298 tonne cargo per annum. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) signed a memorandum of understanding on June 5, 2015, for the development of Vadhavan Port in Dahanu taluka, an economically fragile zone. He will also address the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Modi will reach Palghar around 1:30pm to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port project worth ₹76,000 crore. He will also inaugurate several other development projects at the CIDCO ground in Palghar. Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 218 fisheries projects worth around ₹1,560 crores, aimed at bolstering the sector's infrastructure and productivity across the nation, the PMO's statement said. These initiatives are expected to generate more than five lakh employment opportunities in the fisheries sector.

Projects related to fisheries include - the development of fishing harbours and Integrated Aquaparks, alongside the adoption of advanced technologies such as the Recirculatory Aquaculture System and Biofloc.

He will also lay the foundation stone for important fishery infrastructure projects including development, upgradation and modernization of fishing harbours, fish landing centres and construction of fish markets. This is expected to provide necessary facilities and hygienic conditions for post-harvest management of fish and seafood, the PMO said.

According to the official release, the projects will be implemented across multiple states and will provide crucial infrastructure and high-quality inputs to enhance fish production, improve post-harvest management, and create sustainable livelihoods for millions involved in the fisheries sector.