Navi Mumbai APMC Faces Possible Relocation; Ulwe, Palghar Among Proposed Sites

Around four decades after it shifted from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) is now being considered for relocation once again - this time beyond Navi Mumbai city limits. CIDCO and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have been directed to initiate the groundwork for this shift. The administration is actively scouting potential land options for the new market location. This move marks a significant step in the redevelopment efforts being planned by the authorities. The decision has sparked discussions among stakeholders, as APMC has long served as a key trading hub in Navi Mumbai’s northern region.

To facilitate this transition, the NMMC has proposed sites spread across 14 villages within the Navi Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The APMC administration has instructed traders and associated stakeholders to inspect these locations and assess their viability. Parallelly, the committee is also in the process of inviting redevelopment bids for the current market premises. The proposal, however, has not gone down well with the trader community. Many of them have expressed concerns and warned of strong resistance if the market is moved outside Navi Mumbai. They believe such a shift could impact their daily business operations and economic stability.

Despite the redevelopment plans, the proposal to relocate the market outside Navi Mumbai has been met with strong objections from both traders and Mathadi workers. These groups are demanding that if the move does go ahead, the government must ensure that new housing and trading facilities are developed for them. Ulwe and Palghar, areas located near the proposed Navi Mumbai airport, are among the sites under consideration. However, any decision to go ahead with relocation outside Navi Mumbai is likely to face severe opposition. Discussions regarding a possible reshuffling of the market are currently ongoing.

The uncertainty surrounding the potential move has created anxiety among the thousands of traders who operate within the APMC complex. Historically, all five markets under the Mumbai APMC umbrella were moved from the city of Mumbai to Navi Mumbai between the 1980s and 1990s. During that phase, the government supported Mathadi workers and traders by allotting over one lakh affordable homes. Now, with another review in motion, the future of these market zones hangs in the balance. Stakeholders are concerned about how this change might affect employment, logistics, and the supply chain of agricultural produce in the region.

As part of the new relocation plan, the state government has asked the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to identify a 100-acre plot for building a new APMC facility. The search for suitable land is being treated with urgency, considering the scale and importance of the market. In this context, the Municipal Commissioner of Navi Mumbai held a detailed meeting with the secretary of the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee. The discussion reportedly focused on the next steps for the relocation and redevelopment efforts. It remains to be seen how the authorities will balance infrastructure goals with the concerns of local stakeholders.