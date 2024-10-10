Navi Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Cyber Security Project Amid Rising Cybercrime Cases

Maharashtra is witnessing a sharp rise in cybercrime cases, with the state's cyber cell receiving around 1,000 calls daily from victims of cyber fraud. The Maharashtra government is setting up a dedicated Cyber Security Project at Millennium Business Park in Mhape, Navi Mumbai to tackle this growing threat.

The facility, aimed at curbing cybercrimes, will be inaugurated on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Cybercrimes have surged with the increasing use of smartphones and the internet across the state. Victims range from ordinary citizens to highly educated professionals, including IT experts and bank officials, many of whom have lost significant amounts of money to cyber fraudsters. These criminals often operate from remote locations, making tracing difficult.

Navi Mumbai has seen a particularly alarming rise in cybercrimes, recording a 94% increase in cases during 2023. However, the detection rate remains low, at just 19%. In response to this trend, local police emphasize that raising public awareness is crucial in preventing these crimes.

According to Navi Mumbai police data, 407 cybercrime cases were registered in 2023 across 20 police stations, including a newly established cyber cell. In many of these cases, victims lost large sums of money.

To address this challenge, the Navi Mumbai police introduced the ‘Cyber Warrior’ initiative in 2023. The program enlists young students to help raise awareness about cybercrime prevention. "Solving cybercrime is challenging, but the best approach is to prevent it from happening in the first place," said Milind Bharambe, who oversees the initiative. "Students, who understand technology, play a vital role in ensuring their communities are safeguarded from cyber fraud."