Navi Mumbai-Mumbai Water Taxi Service: Date, Fare, Capacity – All You Need to Know About India’s First E-Water Taxi

After long wait the first every e-water taxi service will start in Mumbai. This will be country's first ever e-water taxi, through which you will be able to travel from Gateway to JNPA in just 40 minutes. As of now their are wodden boats in this area which takes an hour to reach its destination.

According to NDTV reports this e-water (electric) taxi from Gateway to JNPA will start from September 22 and commuters will able to commute from taxi instead of wooden boats from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

Fare and Capacity

Talking about fare and capacity, their are Two water taxis built in India and will be on the Gateway to JNPA route. One is based on Solar power and other is electric. This taxi can carry 20 passengers at the cost of Rs 100 per person.

Currently, there is a huge pressure on the transport system in Mumbai. Therefore, e-water taxis can provide some relief to the citizens. Notably, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also insistent on this. Soon, work will also be done on the waterways from Gateway of India to Elephanta and Gateway of India to Alibaug, which will solve the problem of traffic congestion faced by Mumbai.