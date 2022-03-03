Nawab Malik: Why does the Chief Minister save Nawab Mali ?Mumbai Nawab Malik: Unknown Pakistan Banners arrived in Mumbai

Mumbai: The ED, which is investigating the financial misconduct of the notorious Don Dawood Ibrahim, has also registered a case against the state's Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik under the PMLA Act. He was later remanded in custody by a PMLA court. Meanwhile, the issue seems to be heating up. It has come to light that a banner was hoisted in Mumbai for the resignation of Nawab Malik.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. But there are two references to the news and the question of why Chief Minister Nawab Malik is being rescued. The Chief Minister has also demanded the resignation of Nawab Malik.

No resignation from the ministry Mahavikas Aghadi stands firmly behind the arrested minister Nawab Malik. It was decided at a meeting of the Mahavikas Aghadi that Malik's resignation would not be accepted under any circumstances. A meeting was held at Varsha Bungalow in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Congress Legislative Party leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat. A meeting of NCP ministers and leaders was held at NCP President Sharad Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence. Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan also attended the meeting. After that, a meeting was held at Varsha Bungalow late in the evening. Mamata Banerjee was also seen calling Sharad Pawar and discussing action against Malik.