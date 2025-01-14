NCLT Mumbai Employees Launch Strike Over Delayed Salary Payments

Contractual and outsourced staff at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai Bench began a strike on Monday due to delayed and non-payment of salaries and a lack of salary revisions since the tribunal's inception in 2016, according to reports.

The staff reportedly raised three main grievances: the non-payment of salaries for December 2024, delayed and irregular salary payments over the past six months, and no salary revisions since the NCLT's establishment.

In a letter to the registrar of NCLT Mumbai dated January 9, the employees expressed distress over not receiving salaries on time. “The entire staff of the NCLT Mumbai bench is facing extreme hardship due to not receiving our salaries on time. This issue has been verbally acknowledged by your office and the Hon’ble members, yet it remains unresolved. The response regarding the scarcity of funds has been ongoing since the beginning of this fiscal year, with no permanent solution,” the letter said as quoted by Moneycontrol.

"It is absolutely pathetic that MCA has lent a deaf ear to the basic necessities of outsourced and contractual employees," the letter further stated. The workers further explained that they have not received their December 2024 salary and are facing financial struggles, including threats from landlords and overdue EMIs.

The employees are calling for action to resolve the situation and secure timely payment of their wages.