New Maharashtra CM Oath-Taking Ceremony: Preparations Begin at Mumbai's Azad Maidan (Watch Video)

Mumbai is gearing up for the much-awaited oath-taking ceremony of the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, set to take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan. With preparations in full swing, the venue is being meticulously arranged to accommodate a large crowd, including dignitaries, political leaders, and citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the ceremony, marking a significant moment in the state’s political landscape. Security arrangements have been heightened, with police personnel deployed across key areas to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's pick for the winning Mahayuti alliance is yet to be officially announced, but a senior BJP leader told news agency PTI that Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised for the state's top post. Earlier in the day, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde had reiterated that he will fully support the decision that will be made by the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The leader, who had fallen sick during a visit to his native village in Satara, also told reporters that he is doing well now.

Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has accused the Mahayuti parties of delaying the process of government formation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said, “They (Mahayuti allies) never thought they would come to power again, so they had no planning on who would be the CM or the council ministers. This is why government formation is taking time.”The BJP emerged as the largest party in the 280-member assembly with 132 seats, while its allies—the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar—secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.