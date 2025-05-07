New Safety Measures Take Effect on Western Railway: Here’s What Commuters Need to Know

Western Railway (WR) officials have taken a bold step to improve passenger safety by enforcing a comprehensive set of security measures at both long-distance and suburban railway stations in the Mumbai Central (MMCT) division. In response to increasing security concerns, WR has placed a dedicated Armed Quick Response Team (QRT) at strategic locations, allowing for prompt emergency response. In order to increase public trust and discourage criminal activity, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) also regularly participate in combined flag marches.

Procedures for security screening have been greatly stepped up. At several ports of entry, there are luggage scanners, Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), and Hand Held Metal Detectors (HHMDs). In order to conduct thorough inspections of stations, trains, and the surrounding area, dog squads have also been called upon.

A Western Railway official said, “A significant improvement has been made to surveillance. Now, the division's suburban area is constantly monitored by the 3,000 4K high-resolution CCTV cameras installed with night vision. Approximately 1,000 of these cameras have facial recognition software installed to assist in tracking down questionable people.”

Also Read: Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Services Disturbed Between Churchgate to Marine Line As Cloth Get Entangled in OHE Amid Heavy Rains

The RPF has strengthened patrolling in designated vulnerable zones and stepped up train escorting services to strengthen on-ground safety. The goal of these actions is to make travelling safer for the roughly 30 lakh commuters who rely on Western Railway's 1,400 local train services every day. Travellers are urged to maintain their vigilance and report any suspicious activities or unsecured objects immediately. You can contact the authorities by calling the GRP helpline 1512 or the railway helpline 139. To familiarise commuters with safety procedures, awareness campaigns and regular public announcements are being carried out.

The official said, "These proactive measures demonstrate Western Railway's unwavering commitment to protecting its passengers."