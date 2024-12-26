New Year 2025: Mumbai Police Gears Up with Heightened Security and Time Restrictions for Terrace Parties

Mumbai is abuzz with preparations for New Year celebrations, as expensive pubs, hotels, and restaurants have been booked in advance, with costs running into lakhs of rupees. Facing full bookings or steep prices, many are planning to host terrace parties within their residential buildings. However, officials have cautioned that prior permission from the local police is essential to avoid legal issues.

Mumbai's New Year Parties Face Time Limits, Heightened Police Vigilance

Permission for terrace parties on New Year’s Eve in Mumbai is restricted to 12:30 a.m., while indoor celebrations were previously allowed until 5 a.m. Many citizens are urging authorities to extend the time limit this year to accommodate festive plans.

Meanwhile, special police teams will be deployed at popular spots such as Juhu Beach, Versova, Bandra Bandstand, Worli Seaface, Marine Drive, and Gorai. Officials are monitoring these areas closely to prevent incidents involving drug consumption, which could lead to unpleasant events. "We are keeping a strict watch on New Year’s parties, including those on terraces and other locations," a senior police officer stated.

The Terror of That Night Still Haunts Mumbai

The memory of the horrific New Year's Eve party in Khar at Bhagwati Heights building still lingers in the minds of many. On the night between December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021, 21-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja was brutally murdered by her friends during the celebration, causing a stir in Mumbai. The fear and shock from that night continue to affect the city.

As a result, many societies in the Mumbai suburbs have closed their terraces for events. Concerns about unauthorized individuals entering with ill intentions have led to stricter rules. Society secretaries may bear full responsibility for any untoward incidents, prompting authorities to require a no-objection certificate from the society along with police permission to play music at parties. However, security concerns often create barriers in obtaining permission for terrace parties, said Adv. Namrata Nitin Sawant, Advisor.