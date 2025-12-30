New Year Celebration 2026: Mumbai Local Trains, Metro Line 3, and BEST Buses To Run All Night on December 31

In welcome news for partygoers, late-night employees and emergency service personnel, Mumbai’s public transport network will run longer hours to support safe movement across the city as New Year celebrations stretch into the early hours of January 1, 2026. Authorities have announced extended operations for Metro-3, suburban local trains and BEST buses to manage heavy passenger demand. With thousands expected to attend midnight events, visit public places and travel after celebrations, the move aims to reduce traffic congestion and minimise risks associated with private vehicle use. Officials said these arrangements are focused on passenger safety, smoother connectivity and ensuring reliable transport options throughout the night.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited has confirmed that Metro Line-3, popularly known as the Aqua Line, will operate continuously on New Year’s Eve. Special late-night services will begin after 10:30 pm on December 31 and continue uninterrupted until 5:55 am on January 1, 2026, after which regular schedules will resume. The decision reflects the traditionally high passenger turnout and traffic pressure witnessed every December 31. Connecting several major business and residential zones, the Aqua Line’s overnight service is expected to lower dependence on private vehicles. Commuters have been advised to plan ahead, follow station guidelines and travel responsibly during the festive night.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking has also rolled out additional bus services to cater to New Year crowds. According to BEST officials, extra buses will be available between 11:00 pm and 11:30 pm for commuters heading towards popular celebration spots such as Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach and Marve Chowpatty. Special services will run on routes including C-86, 203 and 231, along with air-conditioned routes A-21, A-112, A-116, A-247, A-272 and A-294. The Heritage Tour bus will also operate from 5:30 pm onwards, subject to passenger demand.

Mumbai’s suburban railway system will also run special late-night services on December 31. On the Central Railway main line, additional local trains will operate between CSMT and Kalyan in both directions at 1:30 am. Harbour Line commuters will benefit from special CSMT–Panvel services at the same time. On the Western Railway, Churchgate–Virar locals will run at multiple intervals between 1:15 am and 3:25 am, while Virar–Churchgate services will operate from 12:15 am to 3:05 am. To manage crowds, extra GRP and RPF personnel will be deployed at key stations.

Amid expectations of large gatherings at hotels, pubs, bars and coastal areas, Mumbai’s fire brigade has been placed on high alert. Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi has appealed to citizens to remain cautious while welcoming the New Year. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also issued a safety advisory, urging organisers and the public to strictly comply with fire safety regulations during events. Officials stressed that public cooperation is essential to prevent mishaps and ensure smooth emergency response if needed. Citizens have been encouraged to celebrate responsibly so that the New Year begins on a safe and positive note for the city.