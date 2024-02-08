Newly Created 101 Flood Prone Areas in Mumbai Add to BMC's Woes

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking various measures to avoid facing floods during the monsoon. Still, the rebuilding of the flooding point is proving to be a headache for the municipality. As many as 386 flood-prone areas were found at various places in Mumbai. A provision of Rs 1,930 crore has been made in the budget for works to be done to avoid facing floods during monsoon. Another 101 flood-prone sites have been detected in the city, adding to the problem.

Mumbai is located on seven islands. This causes floods in Mumbai every monsoon. There are many difficulties in draining the water, which accumulates two to three feet of water on the roads. As a solution, since 2006, under the 'BRIMSTOWAD' initiative, efforts have been made by the municipal corporation to reduce the amount of water logging and places.

Out of 386 flood-prone areas, the civic body has done the necessary work of flood relief at 326 places. Necessary measures need to be taken at a total of 101 newly detected sites. Flood control works will be carried out at 72 places in a phased manner before the monsoon. Work is required at 16 locations on government and private property.

Water level indicators will be installed in water-logged areas to prevent accidents caused by waterlogging. 396 portable elevation sets in low-lying areas. Additional lift sets will be arranged by the civic body at 112 locations.

The civic body has so far set up pumping stations at Haji Ali, Ray Road, Worli Lovegrow, Cleveland and Juhu. Thousands of liters of stormwater are being lifted every second and disposed of into the sea, reducing the problem of waterlogging.

Works on a large number of drains and rainwater channels have now been taken up for permanent measures. The experiment of underground tanks at Hindmata and Milan subway has reduced the problem of water logging in the respective areas.

The civic body says that the problem of waterlogging is being reduced as underground tanks are being used at all the subway sites as well; However, the civic body is facing a challenge as new water-logging sites are being created.