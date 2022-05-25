Next 5 days light to moderate rainfall expected in Konkan & Goa region: IMD

Monsoons are expected to arrive in Maharashtra anytime soon. Many districts of state have already received light rainfall. Mumbai also on Wednesday witnessed cloudy weather.

Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai has said that seasonal monsoon rainfall is expected to be normal this year. 99% rainfall is expected. Onset of Monsoon in Kerala expected on May 27. In next 5 days light to moderate rainfall expected in Konkan & Goa region. Other parts of state will also receive light rainfall.