No Mega Block on Sunday, February 25, 2024: Mumbai Local Services on Central, Western, and Harbour Lines to Operate Normally

Mumbai, Feb 24: Good news for Mumbai commuters! This coming Sunday, February 25, 2024, you can breathe easy as there will be no mega block on any of the Mumbai local train lines: Central, Harbour, Transharbour, Uran, or Western. This means all trains will be running as per their regular schedule, providing smooth and uninterrupted travel throughout the day.

The Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) usually conduct mega blocks on Sundays for maintenance work, resulting in disruptions to train services. However, this Sunday marks a welcome change, offering commuters a hassle-free travel experience.

Whether you're heading to work, meeting friends, or simply enjoying a leisurely Sunday ride, you can rely on Mumbai's local trains to get you where you need to go without any unexpected delays.





Here's a quick summary for your convenience:

Date: Sunday, February 25, 2024

So, pack your bags, plan your trip, and enjoy a smooth ride on Mumbai's local trains this Sunday!