No Relief for Kangana Ranaut, High Court Refuses to Stay the Defamation Claim Made by Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking a stay on the trial in a defamation case filed by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Kangana Ranaut had lashed out at Javed Akhtar in an interview with a news channel. Akhtar objected and filed a defamation suit against Kangana. Meanwhile, Kangana filed a cross-complaint against Akhtar. Kangana has accused Akhtar of criminal conspiracy, extortion, interfering in her private life, etc. Akhtar and his complaint are based on the same incident. Therefore, different decisions should not be made on two complaints. Kangana, in her petition, had sought an immediate hearing of both complaints. While dismissing her petition, a single bench headed by Justice Prakash Naik said the trial had commenced on the claim filed by Akhtar. At this stage, Kangana's request cannot be accepted.