Notice has been sent to Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane in Disha Salian’s case.

Mumbai: A notice has been sent to Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane from Malvani police station in Disha Salian case. He has been ordered to appear on March 4th. Disha Salian's mother's complaint has increased the difficulties of Rane's father and sons.

Rane family is again involved in one case. Now Rane is back, after the complaint, a case has been filed directly against Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane. Rane will also be questioned in it.

Where exactly did the father and son fall?

It is up to Rane to make allegations in the Disha Salian case. A case has been registered against Rane at Malvani police station for de-faming Disha Salian. Rane's father and sons had alleged that Disha was raped, she did not commit suicide but was murdered. Rane had also said that one of a minister in the state government was behind the Disha issue.

What happened to Rane's allegations?

After Rane's allegation, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had met Disha Salian's parents. Disha's parents had denied the allegations of the Rane family. Parents had told a press conference that Disha had committed suicide due to business stress. However, Nitesh Rane and Narayan Rane continued to make allegations in the Disha case. So her parents filed a complaint with the State Women's Commission. According to the complaint, the women's commission ordered an inquiry. The police investigated and reported to the Women's Commission. Disha Salian's post-mortem report was also added to the report. According to the post-mortem report, Disha was not sexually assaulted, nor was she pregnant. After that, a case was filed against Narayan Rane for de-faming Disha Salian. In particular, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had demanded action against Rane. Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the state women's commission, had written a letter seeking registration of the case. Accordingly, the State Women's Commission submitted a report against Rane to Malvani Police Station and accordingly a case was registered against Rane. The case was registered against him for defaming Disha Salian.

What did Narayan Rane say about Disha Salian?

Direction was murdered by rape and told the world committed suicide. Why would she commit suicide? For one, she didn't go to the party. Told her to stop, but she did not stop. Went home. Who was there after that. Who had police protection. Who was being protected by the police outside when she was being raped? Why hasn't Disha Salian's post-mortem report come out yet? Who tore down the register on June 8th, the day she lived in the building? How did the CCTV footage in the direction building disappear? That is what Narayan Rane had said.

Earlier, Rane had been booked for making controversial statements against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. After that, a case was filed against Nitesh Rane in the Shiv Sainik Santosh Parab attack case. Then after the complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Vaibhav Naik, a case was filed against Nilesh Rane. The case was registered after an altercation with police outside the court. Now both Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane have been charged again and that too due to Shiv Sena's pursuit. Therefore, when Rane came to the stage, there was an open discussion that Shiv Sena is doing its correct program. Now, Rane's father and son are likely to be arrested once again after the Salian case is registered. It is said that efforts are being made to punish them.