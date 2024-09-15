Onam 2024: Mumbai's CSMT Station Hosts Grand Celebration with Beautiful Pookalam

On September 15, the All Mumbai Malayalee Association (AMMA) marked the harvest festival of Onam with traditional enthusiasm and elegance. The celebration featured a stunning floral rangoli, or Pookalam, displayed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

This year's Pookalam, themed "Resurgence of Brotherhood," showcased intricate and colorful floral designs that symbolize a strong message of peace and unity. The vibrant arrangements captured the spirit of the festival and aimed to attract visitors and spread goodwill.

Jojo Thomas, President of AMMA, highlighted the significance of this year's event, noting, “This year’s floral decoration is expected to draw even more visitors.” The association also dedicated this year's Onam celebration to the memory of the 26/11 attack victims, emphasizing a message of peace and harmony.

The 10-day Onam festival culminates with Thiruvonam on September 15 this year, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and community spirit of the festival across the country.