One-Way Special Train Announced from Mumbai to Raxaul on October 2 to Handle Passenger Surge

The Railways will operate a one-way special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai, and Raxaul on October 2, 2024, to accommodate the extra rush of passengers.

According to Central Railway, Special Train No. 01097 will depart from LTT Mumbai at 4:55 PM on October 2, 2024, and will arrive in Raxaul at 7:45 AM on October 4, 2024.

This special train will make stops at the following stations: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Patna, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Kamtaul, Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi, and Bairgania.

The train will have 20 LHB coaches, including 10 Sleeper Class coaches, 9 General Second Class/Second Sitting coaches, 1 luggage-cum-guard brake van, and 1 generator car.

Reservations for Train No. 01097, available at special charges, are open at all computerized reservation centers and online at www.irctc.co.in. For more information on timings at halts, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.