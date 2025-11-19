Orry Summoned by Mumbai Police in Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case

Trouble appears to be mounting for popular social media influencer DJ Orry, who is under the scanner in the ₹256 crore Sangli drugs factory case and an alleged drugs party held in Dubai. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police has issued a summons to Orry, directing him to appear for questioning.

According to officials, Orry has been asked to report to the ANC’s Ghatkopar Unit at 10 AM on Thursday for his statement.

Police sources revealed that investigators have come across certain crucial leads during the probe, and Orry’s questioning has been deemed necessary to verify these findings. ANC officials stated that the summons is a routine part of the investigation and aims to determine whether Orry had any direct or indirect involvement with the high-profile drug network or the alleged drug parties.

Mumbai Police has already questioned several individuals in connection with the case and is working to piece together the links of the multi-crore drug syndicate. Investigators believe that Orry's interrogation may lead to new revelations.

Authorities have emphasised that the investigation is being carried out in a fair and evidence-based manner. Sources also indicated that in the coming days, several Bollywood personalities—including Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Zeeshan Siddiqui, and filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan—are likely to be summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing probe.