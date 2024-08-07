Owner of Mumbai's Famous Eatery Bademiya Duped of ₹12 Lakhs by Fraudster Posing As MP Arvind Sawant’s PA

A man impersonating the personal assistant of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has defrauded Jamal Mohammad Yasin Shaikh, the 54-year-old owner of Mumbai's renowned Bademiya eatery, out of ₹12.27 lakh. According to a Hindustan Times report, the scam involved ordering large quantities of food, including biryani and gulab jamun, and soliciting funds to secure a college seat for Shaikh’s daughter.According to Shaikh's complaint, the fraudster, who identified himself as Suraj, began placing food orders on Sawant’s behalf starting in July.

These orders, including one for 200 plates of biryani and gulab jamun, were delivered to various locations as directed by Suraj. Shaikh, who had previously supplied food to Sawant and received payment afterward, complied with the orders, believing the payments would be settled later. Suraj assured Shaikh that Sawant would handle the bills in one go.

In addition to the food orders, Suraj promised to help Shaikh's daughter gain admission to a law college in Churchgate. He initially requested ₹3 lakh as a donation, followed by additional funds totaling ₹9.27 lakh for college fees, trustee payments, and other expenses, which were provided both in cash and via UPI transfers. The case was registered at the Kalachowki police station under sections 204 (impersonation of a public servant), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Shaikh confirmed that the police have taken action following his complaint. MP Arvind Sawant has clarified that he does not have a personal assistant named Suraj and has urged the police to investigate and apprehend the perpetrator.