Palghar Mass Food Poisoning: Over 60 Girls Hospitalized After Dinner at Tribal Hostel

Over 60 girls residing in a government residential school for tribals in Palghar district's Dahanu taluka fell ill due to suspected food poisoning early Tuesday morning. The students experienced symptoms after consuming dinner the previous night. As the situation escalated, more than 80 students were hospitalized across multiple medical facilities in the district.

While their condition is reported to be stable, they are under close medical observation.Authorities suspect the food poisoning outbreak may have originated from a central kitchen supplying meals to various government hostels in the region. Samples of the contaminated food, including rice and lentils, and water have been collected for laboratory analysis. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident. All students who consumed the dinner are being tested as a precautionary measure.

In a similar incident, around 80 students s from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ashram Method Inter College in Mehroona village fell ill due to food poisoning. The students experienced symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea after having dinner on Sunday night. District Magistrate Divya Mittal assured that the students are stable and an investigation is ongoing. "The students' condition is stable, and action will be taken against those found responsible," Mittal stated. Two students, Akash and Nitesh, are receiving treatment at Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College, while others received primary care at the school.



