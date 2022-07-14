Palghar Rain Updates: 10 workers rescued from floods in Palghar

In Palghar, 10 workers were stranded due to floods on the Vaitarna river. All these workers have been evacuated safely. While work on the flyover on the Mumbai-Baroda highway was underway, the workers were stranded due to sudden flooding of the Vaitarna river. Finally, after 15 hours, all the workers have been evacuated safely.

Meanwhile, the district collector of Palghar and the police administration rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. An NDRF team has also arrived. The rescue operation was launched immediately. Earlier 6 workers were evacuated safely, after which the remaining workers were evacuated.