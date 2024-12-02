Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked at IOCL Fuel Pumps in Mumbai; Check New Rates

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai. The prices have been raised by 6 paise per litre, applicable only at IOCL petrol pumps in the city. Residents of Mumbai will now have to pay slightly more for fuel.

The revised petrol and diesel rates have come into effect starting today. At IOCL petrol pumps, petrol is now priced at Rs 107.83 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 96.84 per litre in Mumbai.

For comparison, petrol in Delhi is priced at Rs 101.84 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 89.27 per litre. Prices are reviewed and updated daily by fuel companies at 6:30 am, and changes are published on official websites. Consumers can easily check the latest rates in their respective cities online. This minor price hike affects only IOCL outlets in Mumbai, and other fuel retailers have not announced similar changes.