PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Exceeding Rs 12,700 Crore in Navi Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore, in Navi Mumbai.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, marking a landmark moment in India's infrastructure development. The 22.5-km bridge, also known as Atal Setu, is not only the longest bridge in India but also the country's longest sea bridge, stretching across the Mumbai harbor and connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.

The construction of Atal Setu was a mammoth undertaking, spanning over seven years and costing an estimated ₹17,843 crore. The bridge is a marvel of engineering, featuring a 4.8-km stay-cable section, a 16.5-km viaduct, and two cable-stayed pylons that soar 178 meters above the water.