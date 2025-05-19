PM Modi to Inaugurate 103 Modernised Railway Stations In Mumbai Under Amrit Bharat Scheme on May 22

In a major milestone for Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on May 22, 2024. Of these, 12 key stations fall under the Central Railway's Mumbai Zone, including Parel, Chinchpokli, Matunga, and Vadala Road. These stations have been upgraded with modern, passenger-friendly amenities at a total cost of over Rs 138 crore.

Launched by the Ministry of Railways in December 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to redevelop more than 1,300 railway stations across the country, transforming them into modern, integrated transport hubs.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for this nationwide redevelopment initiative in two phases—on August 6, 2023, and February 26, 2024. The scheme emphasizes long-term development through multimodal integration, enhanced accessibility for Divyangjans (persons with disabilities), improved sustainability, and the transformation of stations into future-ready urban centers.

Notably, the redevelopment of Central Railway stations has been completed in a record time of just 15 months.

In Maharashtra alone, 132 stations are being redeveloped under the scheme, with 18 stations set to be inaugurated in this phase.