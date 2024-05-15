PM Modi's Mumbai Roadshow: BEST Buses Won't Run On These Roads Today

After Mumbai Metro services partially suspended for PM Narendra Modi's Road show in Mumbai, Ghatkopar Today on May 15, 2024, BEST Bus Transport has announced the new diverted bus routes. PM Modi will hold a 2.5-kilometre roadshow to cover Shreyas Cinema on LBS Marg to Gandhi Market at around 8 pm. BEST posted a thread on X (twitter) and informed commuters about the diverted bus routes.

Here are the diverted routes.

LBS road closed in "DN" Direction from Gandhi Nagar junction to Shreyas junction from 2.30pm. All routes are diverted via link road - Eastern Express Highway - GKD - Shreyas junction. LBS road closed in UP direction from Kurla Depot Junction. Buses of route 7,302,303,517,488,533 are diverted via SCLR - Chheda nagar Eastern Express Highway - JVLR - Gandhi nagar junction from 2.50 pm. LBS road closed in both the directions between Gandhi Nagar Junction and Kurla Depot. All Buses are diverted via Eastern Express Highway from 3.10pm.

Due to political rally, route 404 diverted via Digambar Jain Mandir, Hanuman chk,Nadkarni Marg,Odean cinema from 13. 40hrs.Route 379,381,430,481 are diverted from Noble Medical,Nr Ghatkopar Stn(E) & will travel via R.B.Mehta mg, Vikrant Circle, Garodia ngr,M.G.Rd from 2.00pm.

Earlier, Mumbai Metro services posted on X (Twitter) that Mumbai Metro operations between Versova and Ghatkopar has decided to suspend operation partially, from 6pm till further notice. In a post X (Twitter), Mumbai Metro has stated that the services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro stations will be suspended due to security reasons, from 6pm till further notice and has advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.