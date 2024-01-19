Police Seize 31 Lakhs Worth of Illegal Foreign Liquor in Mulund

The Mumbai Suburban Excise Department has seized 31 lakhs worth of illegal foreign liquor in Mulund. The liquor was being smuggled from Goa to Mumbai.

Inspector, State Excise Duty Squad - 2, had received a tip-off that a consignment of foreign liquor was being transported from Goa to Mumbai in a car and a truck. A trap was laid and the vehicle was intercepted.

Four people were arrested in the raid. The liquor seized included 1,764 liters of liquor. The total value of the seized liquor, four wheeler, and truck is estimated to be 31 lakhs.​

Under the guidance of Excise Department Mumbai Suburban Superintendent Nitin Ghule, Suburban 'M' Division Inspector Vinay Shirke, Inspector Dhondge, Sutar, and Inspector K Department staff jointly carried out the operation.