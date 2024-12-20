Porn Played on NCLT Screens at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai, Cyber Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) at Cuffe Parade witnessed a shocking incident where obscene videos were played on the screens of two courtrooms. The computer systems were hacked to execute this act, prompting the registration of a case under the Information Technology Act at the Cuffe Parade Police Station. The case is being jointly investigated by the Crime Branch and Cyber Police.

According to the complaint filed by Deputy Registrar of NCLT, Charan Pratap Singh, the hacking incidents occurred on December 12 and December 17. On these dates, individuals identified as "Linda Z. Miller" and "Jonathan Adam Amelia" reportedly gained unauthorized access to the court’s Bessix computer system. On December 17, obscene videos were played on the screens of Courtrooms 4 and 5.

Key Details from Preliminary Investigation:

December 12: "Linda Z. Miller" accessed the system at around 1:08 PM for four minutes.

December 17: The same user accessed the system for 11 minutes.

December 17: "Jonathan Adam Amelia" accessed the system at around 2:09 PM for 29 minutes.

Police have traced the IP addresses of the accused and are using them to investigate further. A case has been registered under BNS Sections 221, 294, 296, and Sections 66 and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

Motive and Investigation:

Officials suspect the act was carried out with the intent to disrupt judicial proceedings. Assistance from cyber experts is being sought to analyze the system breach. The discovery of two separate IP addresses indicates the involvement of two individuals, both of whom are currently unidentified.

With the help of the Cyber Police and advanced forensic tools, efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the culprits.