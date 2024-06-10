Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: MSEDCL Urges Consumers to Avail Scheme to Reduce Subsidy Burden

Mumbai: The Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme aims to provide free electricity of up to 300 units to consumers. As a result, MSEDCL will benefit from reducing the subsidy burden of consumers in such categories. MSEDCL Managing Director Lokesh Chandra urged the employees to encourage the customers to use the scheme.

Mahavitaran's 19th anniversary was celebrated at MSEDCL headquarters Prakashgarh. Lokesh Chandra was speaking on the occasion. He said that MSEDCL will use the highest amount of solar energy for agriculture in the country. This will provide a sustainable power supply to farmers during the day in the future. The subsidy burden on industrial and commercial consumers will be reduced.

Savings in purchase:

1) Solar energy will help in saving the cost of purchasing electricity and limiting the power tariff of all consumers.

2) Farmers will get 8.5 lakh agricultural pumps under the transmission-less solar agriculture pump scheme and there is a need to work on mission mode to ensure that cases for power connection are not pending in the future.

Farmers get Eight Hours of Power Supply Every Day

MSEDCL Independent Director Vishwas Pathak said that farmers will be able to get electricity supply for 8 hours every day through the Mukhyamantri Solar Krishi Vahini Yojana.

2) The RDSS scheme will empower the power system and meet the growing electricity demand.

MSEDCL Director Arvind Bhadikar said that maximum use of solar energy, effective solutions to recovery through smart meters, empowerment of power systems, and implementation of various measures to prevent power loss are being done.