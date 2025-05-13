‘Prepared for Pakistan Nuclear Threat, but Not With Rain or BMC’: Netizens React to Heavy Waterlogging in Sakinaka

Sakinaka reported waterlogging on Tuesday morning. Although the monsoon has not yet reached the city, severe waterlogging is already a problem in some areas of Mumbai. The Sakinaka region is experiencing severe waterlogging, according to a video posted by an X user @rushikesh_agre_, who goes by the handle "Mumbai Rains." Regarding the city's readiness for the impending monsoon season, the video has sparked new concerns. Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad are under a yellow notice from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which warns of considerable rainfall in the days ahead. Even if this rainfall is a component of the pre-monsoon showers, the level of waterlogging in places like Sakinaka indicates that the drainage system is already experiencing stress.

Roads are seen to be totally inundated in an X video, making it challenging for cars to drive across the region. The flooded streets caused traffic jams and brought attention to the continuous hardships of the locals, who deal with the same problems each year during the monsoon. Despite early forecasts of rain, citizens have lambasted city authorities for their inaction. In addition to demonstrating the extent of the flooding, the video raises a larger concern: if pre-monsoon showers can cause such interruptions, the actual monsoon season may present far more difficulties.

Internet Reacts:

A user wrote, “It’s the Sakinaka port.”

It’s the Sakinaka port 😅 — Hrishikesh Shinde (@djhrishi) May 13, 2025

Another user questions when Mumbai will be read and asks, “When is it actually ready? Which year”

When is it actually ready? Which year — Boomzy 🦋 (@boomzy1231) May 13, 2025

Another user warned, “Worse is yet to come, the silt that BMC removed will go back in the drains and cause further choking.”

Worse is yet to come, the silt that BMC removed will go back in the drains and cause further choking. #SpiritOfMumbai — Ankit Desai (@ankitrajdesai) May 13, 2025

Another user wrote, “We can hire boats correct? Yeh bhi koi problem hei. (Is this even a problem?)”

We can hire boats correct? Yeh bhi koi problem hei🤣 — ବିକାଶ (@itsmebikash89) May 13, 2025

Giving a reference to India Pakistan situation, a user wrote, “Guess we are prepared for Pakistan nuclear threat, but not with rain or BMC.”

Guess we are prepared for Pakistan nuclear threat, but not with rain or BMC — Haresh (@HVoz) May 13, 2025

The Sakinaka waterlogging tragedy serves as a reminder of Mumbai's ongoing monsoon problems and the pressing need for more resilient infrastructure as the city prepares for additional rain in the upcoming week.