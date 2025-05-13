‘Operation Abhyas’: Mock Drills Slated for May 13 in Navi Mumbai; Here’s What You Need to Know

A simulation mock drill called "Operation Abhyas" is being carried out in the Thane district to assess disaster preparedness in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 4:00 PM, this exercise is planned for Neelsiddhi Towers, Wings A and B, near the NMMT Terminus, Plot No. 95, Sector 12, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs directives, a simulated exercise called "Operation Abhyas" is being held in the Thane district to assess disaster preparation.

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence Vijay Jadhav, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, Additional District Collector Harishchandra Patil, Resident Deputy Collector Dr. Sandeep Mane, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Sub-Divisional Officer Urmila Patil, City Engineer and Chief Fire Officer Shirish Ardavad and Thane District Collector and Civil Defence Controller Ashok Shingare are overseeing the mock drill. The event is being organised by Tehsildar Umesh Patil.

During the exercise, a siren will sound to signal the start of a mock bombing or airstrike. Following that, instructions will be given to guide residents to safe locations in a methodical and peaceful manner. In order to locate and evacuate any injured or trapped individuals and provide them with immediate first aid, rescue crews will carry out search missions in the affected area. In order to ensure the effective completion of the exercise, it is expected that all participating departments will treat it with seriousness and rigorously follow the Ministry's directions. The public is advised to maintain composure, not believe or spread rumours, not take pictures, and to carefully follow any instructions provided by authorities when the siren sounds at 4:00 PM.

This mock drill is a part of preparation training and should not be mistaken for an actual emergency.