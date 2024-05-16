Prime Minister to Speak at Mumbai Poll Rally Tomorrow, Expected Attendance from Raj Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on May 17, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday. Bawankule was speaking to reporters after meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has announced his party's support to BJP-led NDA's candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"PM Modi will address a poll rally at Shivaji Park on Friday (May 17). I invited Raj Thackeray for the rally and he has agreed to attend it," said the BJP leader. "Thackeray's support (to NDA candidates) and his appeal to voters will reflect in the (poll) outcome. We have asked Raj to join us for the poll campaign in the next few days," he said.

On Wednesday, the PM addressed two elections in Maharashtra -- in Nashik and Thane districts -- in support of NDA nominees and also held a roadshow in Mumbai. The city will vote in the next and fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with which the polls in Maharashtra will come to an end. it's the first electoral test for the same but different parties that have emerged in the state with two NCP and two Shiv Sena factions.