Railway Safety Helpline Facing Barrage of Unnecessary Calls with Passengers Ordering Samosa and Pizza

Mumbai: Railways had launched 182 helpline to address security problems faced by the passengers. However, it has been found that people have been calling the helpline to order samosas and pizzas. Such orders on the Railway Protection Force helpline number had upset the security force personnel. The newly created helpline 139 is also facing problem of the unnecessary calls.

The helpline number received about 70 percent of the fake calls. Through these calls, orders for samosas, burgers, and pizzas were being placed on the railway helpline. The toll-free number 139 of the Railway Protection Force has been instituted for passengers for all of their concerns. But in the past, there was a different number for help in the railways, a different number for complaints, and a different number for inquiries. As a result, passengers were facing difficulties.

The number 139 is for security. Of the total calls received in the last year, 25 percent have come for reasons other than security. These include when will my train arrive and ordering pizza and samosas.

What is the helpline for?

If valuables are missing or stolen, passengers are harassed, molested, or assaulted, and if their condition deteriorates during the journey, the 139 helpline is available for help. RPF personnel, railway police, TC, or doctors would immediately rush to the next stations to help.