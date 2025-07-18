Raj Thackeray and Senior MNS Leaders To Attend Rally in Mira-Bhayandar Today

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and senior party leaders will visit Mira-Bhayandar Today (July 18). Thackeray will attend several events, including the inauguration of MLA Santosh Shingade’s public relations office. He will also address a public gathering, which is scheduled for 6 PM later today. This will be his first event after the Marathi Vijay Mela. MNS also organised a bike rally in the area.

Also Read | Mumbai: MNS Workers Assault Shopkeeper in Vikhroli Over WhatsApp Status; Video Goes Viral.

This comes during the controversy over the Marathi language and Maharashtra pride after the assault that took place in Mira Road, where MNS workers had assaulted a sweet shopkeeper over the regional language. After this, a case against them was filed by the Mira-Bhayandar police after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told them to take strict action against those who took the law into their own hands.

Preparations Underway for Raj Thackeray's Rally in Mira-Bhayandar

Maharashtra: MNS chief Raj Thackeray and senior leaders are visiting Mira-Bhayandar for the inauguration of MLA Santosh Shingade’s public relations office. The event includes a bike rally and a public meeting, scheduled for 6 PM pic.twitter.com/i2CJnCTChw — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2025

Days after MNS party launched a protest in Mira-Bhayandar to show Marathi unity. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had also join the rally, but protestors forced him to return.

Meanwhile, MNS city chief Sandeep Rane had sought permission from Zone 1 of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate for the meeting. Accordingly, the police have finally given conditional permission to Raj Thackeray's rally for today.