Raj Thackeray to appeal to Hindus all over country through letter over 'Loudspeaker issue'

Following the warning given by MNS president Raj Thackeray about removing the loudspeakers on the mosque, the police system in the state has become alert. Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Raj Thackeray had on Sunday said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan (a call for prayer by Muslims) from May 4.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Thackeray had said while addressing gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

However, the ruling Mahavikas Aghadi leaders have demanded that the Center make rules for the removal of loudspeakers across the country. Raj Thackeray is adamant on removing the unauthorized loudspeakers as per the order of the Supreme Court. Loudspeakers is a social issue, not a religious issue. Raj Thackeray gave a warning in the rally that he will not listen after May 4. With a few hours left to the MNS ultimatum, political movements in the state have intensified. An important meeting of MNS leaders was held at Shivteerth. The agitation for removal of loudspeakers was discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources said that MNS president Raj Thackeray is adamant on removing the loudspeakers. Raj Thackeray is going to appeal to Hindus all over the country through a letter. In this letter, it is being said that Raj Thackeray will convince the people with his points about the stance he took against loudspeakers. It is being said that this letter of Raj Thackeray will come forward officially soon. This news is given on TV 9.

