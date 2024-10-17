Raj Thackeray Visits Family of Murdered MNS Worker Akash Maeen (See Pics)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 14, 2024): The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray, visited the family of a 28-year-old party wroker who was killed in a violent altercation in Mumbai on Sunday.

Akash Maeen was assaulted and killed by a group of people after a dispute with an autorickshaw driver escalated at Shivaji Chowk in Malad East.

Maeen was riding his motorcycle when he collided with the autorickshaw. A verbal altercation ensued, and the driver's friends and local vendors joined in. The situation turned violent when a large crowd gathered in support of the driver, and Maeen was severely beaten. He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

WARNING! Visuals May Upset Some Viewers

12-15 group of friends moblynched and killed this boy Akash maine and his wife got miscarriage in this fight. His dad left eye was completely damaged. This happened on road malad east Mumbai @MumbaiPolice@narendramodi@DGPMaharashtra@CMOMaharashtra@ShelarAshish@AmitShah… pic.twitter.com/hIO7aR1dNn — Ashish 🇮🇳 (@Ashishjsr37) October 13, 2024

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, sparked public outrage. Police arrested ten people in connection with the killing and charged them with murder. Maeen's wife filed a complaint. They have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.