Mumbai Road Rage: MNS Worker Akash Maeen Beaten to Death in Malad East After Altercation with Rickshaw Drivers; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker has been murdered in Malad East, a western suburb of Mumbai, causing a sensation in the area. The MNS has raised questions over the police investigation into the matter.

Akash Maeen (27), an MNS worker from the Dindoshi area of Malad East, was killed after being beaten by rickshaw drivers and local vendors. The incident occurred on Saturday when Maeen had gone to purchase a new car for Dussehra celebrations.

An argument broke out between him and a rickshaw driver after an auto overtook his car near the Malad railway station. The argument quickly escalated, and the rickshaw driver, along with his friends and local vendors, attacked the MNS worker, kicking him repeatedly. He sustained serious injuries.

Akash was taken to Trauma Care Hospital for treatment. However, around midnight, Akash succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered at Dindoshi Police Station in connection with the incident.

12-15 group of friends moblynched and killed this boy Akash maine and his wife got miscarriage in this fight. His dad left eye was completely damaged. This happened on road malad east Mumbai @MumbaiPolice@narendramodi@DGPMaharashtra@CMOMaharashtra@ShelarAshish@AmitShah… pic.twitter.com/hIO7aR1dNn — Ashish 🇮🇳 (@Ashishjsr37) October 13, 2024

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a disturbing scene where a mob relentlessly kicks and beats the victim and his family. In the footage, Maeen's mother can be seen lying over him, trying to shield him from the attackers. Meanwhile, two to three unidentified men are also seen assaulting his father, who is pleading with them to stop.

A murder case was registered against the accused auto-rickshaw driver and three others under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the MidDay report, the auto driver, Kadam was arrested, and three other accused were on the run. Police launched searchfor the absconding miscreants.