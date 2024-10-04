Mumbai Road Rage: Drunk Bike Rider Harasses Woman Creative Director in Versova (Watch Video)

A creative director, Tarunima Varma, was harassed by a drunk bike rider in Mumbai's Versova area in a road rage incident on Thursday evening, October 3. Varma shared her harrowing experience on her Instagram story, recounting the confrontation that escalated suddenly.

According to Varma, she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw with two others after returning from a shoot at Versova jetty in Mumbai when the incident occurred. The auto driver nearly collided with the bike riders, who were reportedly driving recklessly. Following a verbal exchange between the auto driver and the bikers, the situation quickly escalated.

"The bikers overtook our auto and parked their bike in front of us," Varma said. "We were confused about what was happening when one of them aggressively got into our auto. He snatched my phone and threatened us." Despite her attempts to call the police, she struggled to get through, and it was only when a crowd began to gather that the bikers fled the scene.

#Mumbai: In a disturbing incident, a group of drunk rowdy boys on a scooty halted an auto-rickshaw and started a fight near Scrumptious #Versova at around 9 PM. The #auto, carrying 3 passengers—2 women & 1 man—was suddenly blocked by the boys, who were intoxicated & aggressive. pic.twitter.com/sJD2YjWxz1 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 4, 2024

According to Tarunima Varma's LinkedIn profile, she is currently employed as a Creative Director at Banijay Asia. As video footage of the confrontation circulates on social media, many have expressed outrage and called for action against such aggressive behaviour on the roads.