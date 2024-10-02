Pune Road Rage: Techie, Wife Chased and Attacked by Bikers, Car Damaged With Iron Rods on Lavale-Nande Road; Horrifying Video Goes Viral

A techie from Pune and his wife have faced horror on the city's road. A 42-year-old software engineer shared his terrifying ordeal in the early hours of September 29 after a group of unidentified men on bikes allegedly chased the couple and damaged their car with iron rods near Nande village in Maharashtra.

The duo were chased until they reached their home in Sus. The engineer, Ravi Karnani, later filed a complaint at the Paud police station following the incident. The police have registered a case in the offence and are investigating the matter.

Paud police station senior inspector Santosh Girigosavi said that the villagers are scared after a series of robberies and the sighting of drones in the area. The police also told the villagers not to panic and to approach the police instead of taking law and order into their hands, reported TOI.

Watch Full Dramatic Video of Techie and Wife Were Chased By Group Of 40 Men in Pune

Karnani told TOI that on Saturday night, September 29, he and his wife went to Bhukum near Bhugaon for dinner at his friend's place. While returning home, they took the route via Nande to reach Sus. "We noticed a group of people standing along the road while going back home around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Some of them were carrying iron rods," he added.

He further stated the group of bikers asked couple to stop their car at the middle of the road. "Asked me to stop the car, but I did not. Suddenly, two motorcycles started chasing our car. The pillion riders, carrying iron rods, were telling us to stop and hitting our car with iron rods."

The techie said he did not stop despite the damage to his vehicle. The afraid techie's wife said, "I constantly prayed until we reached the entrance of our complex."

We were attacked !!!



There were total of 40 people in different pockets with Iron Rods, Stones and Sticks who were attacking our car, with 2 bikes and a car filled with Local goons chasing us at a speed of 80kmpl !!!



The local Police took their side stating they were patrolling pic.twitter.com/YVlUJlmdLY — Ravi Karnani (@_ravi_karnani) September 30, 2024

Karnani said that there were a total of 40 people in different pockets with Iron Rods, Stones and Sticks who were attacking our car with 2 bikes and a car filled with Local goons chasing us at a speed of 80kmpl. "We were attacked !!! There were total of 40 people in different pockets with Iron Rods, Stones and Sticks who were attacking our car, with 2 bikes and a car filled with Local goons chasing us at a speed of 80kmpl !!! The local Police took their side stating they were patrolling," he said in a post on X.

While sharing the horrific viral video, Rohit Pawar, MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, attacked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the incident and questioned the law and order situation in the state. "Wow, what an efficient government and home minister! The self-proclaimed new architect of Pune, the home minister, has turned Pune into another Mirzapur. The 'Koyta Gang' and drug mafia have ruined the cultured fabric of Pune, and citizens are living in constant fear," Sharad Pawar faction leader said in a post on X.

Rohit Pawar compared Pune city to Mirzapur said, "such a terrible state." "Never before in the state's history has law and order been in such a terrible state. It’s time to say goodbye to this ineffective government and ensure Maharashtra's safety once again," Pawar added.

The techie, Ravi Karnani, shared the full video of the incident on YouTube. In the viral clip, recorded by the car's dash cam, the footage shows the driver speeding down a narrow road surrounded by trees. As the video progresses, a group of unidentified individuals can be seen standing in the middle of the road with a car and bikes. Noticing this, the woman in the car urgently asks her partner to roll up the windows as they drive past the group.

Later in the video, a man holding a rod signals them to stop, and some bikers chase the car, hitting it with rods and sticks. Despite this, the driver continues to speed away. Two pillion riders are seen banging on the car's bonnet while the woman’s voice can be heard praying for their safety.