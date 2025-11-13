Rajkot Resident Files Complaint 18 Months After Losing Leg in Mumbai BEST Bus Accident

Nearly one and a half years after a horrific road accident at Mumbai’s Haji Ali Junction, a 62-year-old man from Rajkot, Gujarat, has filed a formal complaint against the unidentified driver of a BEST bus on route number 124. The complainant, Nitinbhai Bhojani, lost his right leg in the incident and has accused the bus driver of reckless and negligent driving that permanently disabled him.

According to Bhojani’s statement to the police, the accident took place on 29 November 2023 at around 11:15 am near Kanishka Hotel, Haji Ali Junction. He was waiting at the bus stop to board a bus to Grant Road. When a BEST AC bus on route number 124 arrived, he asked the passengers inside if the bus went toward Grant Road.

While one of his feet was on the bus step and the other on the road, the automatic door suddenly began to close. Without responding or ensuring passengers had boarded safely, the driver allegedly started the bus. Bhojani lost his balance, fell onto the road, and the rear right wheel of the bus ran over his right leg below the knee.

An unidentified passenger from the same bus immediately rushed him to Nair Hospital in a taxi. After initial treatment, he was referred to KEM Hospital, where he remained under medical care until 4 December 2023. Despite surgery, his leg developed a severe infection. His family then decided to shift him to their hometown in Rajkot for further treatment and admitted him to Vedant Multispeciality Hospital on 5 December.

As the infection worsened, doctors recommended amputation to save his life. With family consent, his right leg was amputated above the thigh on 7 December 2023. After about six weeks of treatment, Bhojani gradually recovered and is now able to move with the help of a walker.

Following months of recovery, Bhojani recently appeared at Tardeo Police Station to file a formal complaint against the unidentified driver of the BEST bus involved in the accident. He also submitted a photograph of the bus ticket that was sent to him by the passenger who had helped take him to the hospital.

Police have acknowledged the complaint and initiated an inquiry into the matter.